1009 Bannack Drive

Amenities
Fantastic home that has been nicely updated. Interior freshly painted. Beautiful laminate wood flooring in living area and hallway. Oversized tile flooring in kitchen. Kitchen has granite counters, walk-in pantry, breakfast bar, mosaic backsplash, stainless steel appliances and refrigerator included. Eat-in kitchen has breakfast area. Large living area with open concept design. Bedroom 3 is split and would make a great home office. AC only 2 years old so energy efficient. Generously sized backyard. Lawn mowing every 2 weeks is included so forget about buying a mower! Mansfield schools!