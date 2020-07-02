All apartments in Arlington
1009 Bannack Drive

1009 Bannack Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1009 Bannack Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic home that has been nicely updated. Interior freshly painted. Beautiful laminate wood flooring in living area and hallway. Oversized tile flooring in kitchen. Kitchen has granite counters, walk-in pantry, breakfast bar, mosaic backsplash, stainless steel appliances and refrigerator included. Eat-in kitchen has breakfast area. Large living area with open concept design. Bedroom 3 is split and would make a great home office. AC only 2 years old so energy efficient. Generously sized backyard. Lawn mowing every 2 weeks is included so forget about buying a mower! Mansfield schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 Bannack Drive have any available units?
1009 Bannack Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1009 Bannack Drive have?
Some of 1009 Bannack Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 Bannack Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Bannack Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Bannack Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1009 Bannack Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1009 Bannack Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1009 Bannack Drive offers parking.
Does 1009 Bannack Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 Bannack Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Bannack Drive have a pool?
No, 1009 Bannack Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1009 Bannack Drive have accessible units?
No, 1009 Bannack Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 Bannack Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1009 Bannack Drive has units with dishwashers.

