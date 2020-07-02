1009 Bannack Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic home that has been nicely updated. Interior freshly painted. Beautiful laminate wood flooring in living area and hallway. Oversized tile flooring in kitchen. Kitchen has granite counters, walk-in pantry, breakfast bar, mosaic backsplash, stainless steel appliances and refrigerator included. Eat-in kitchen has breakfast area. Large living area with open concept design. Bedroom 3 is split and would make a great home office. AC only 2 years old so energy efficient. Generously sized backyard. Lawn mowing every 2 weeks is included so forget about buying a mower! Mansfield schools!