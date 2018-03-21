1008 Andromeda Way

Amenities
Inside the gated community of Shady Valley West, this 2,400sf home is available April 2020! It definitely has the three B’s… Big, Bright, & Beautiful! Spacious living and dining room combo located across from the office which could serve as a fourth bedroom. Split layout with front bedrooms sharing the main bath that features a large shower with seating. The kitchen is crowned the boss of this castle serving its visitors granite, skylight over the island, all stainless steel GE appliances, built-in shelves, gas cooktop, and an abundance of cabinetry. Master suite features a walk-in closet large enough to be mistaken for a 5th bedroom. Entertaining room features gas log fireplace and surround sound.