1008 Andromeda Way
Last updated March 18 2020 at 11:57 AM

1008 Andromeda Way

1008 Andromeda Way · No Longer Available
Location

1008 Andromeda Way, Arlington, TX 76013
Shady Valley

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Inside the gated community of Shady Valley West, this 2,400sf home is available April 2020! It definitely has the three B’s… Big, Bright, & Beautiful! Spacious living and dining room combo located across from the office which could serve as a fourth bedroom. Split layout with front bedrooms sharing the main bath that features a large shower with seating. The kitchen is crowned the boss of this castle serving its visitors granite, skylight over the island, all stainless steel GE appliances, built-in shelves, gas cooktop, and an abundance of cabinetry. Master suite features a walk-in closet large enough to be mistaken for a 5th bedroom. Entertaining room features gas log fireplace and surround sound.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 Andromeda Way have any available units?
1008 Andromeda Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1008 Andromeda Way have?
Some of 1008 Andromeda Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 Andromeda Way currently offering any rent specials?
1008 Andromeda Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 Andromeda Way pet-friendly?
No, 1008 Andromeda Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1008 Andromeda Way offer parking?
No, 1008 Andromeda Way does not offer parking.
Does 1008 Andromeda Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1008 Andromeda Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 Andromeda Way have a pool?
No, 1008 Andromeda Way does not have a pool.
Does 1008 Andromeda Way have accessible units?
No, 1008 Andromeda Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 Andromeda Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1008 Andromeda Way has units with dishwashers.

