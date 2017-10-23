All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1007 Danforth Court

1007 Danforth Court · No Longer Available
Location

1007 Danforth Court, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
***MOVE IN SPECIAL! $300 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT WITH 17 MONTH LEASE*** Stunning, renovated 3/2/2 in Mansfield ISD with granite countertops, wood like plank flooring in living areas, and upgraded carpeting in all 3 bedrooms. The large, open concept living area is open to the dining and kitchen as well. The gorgeous kitchen has been updated with fresh white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and custom subway tiled backsplash. The master bedroom provides enough space for oversized furniture and is complete with an in suite master bathroom. The master bath has a stand up shower that can be customized to your decor by adding your own wrap around shower curtain as well as a separate toilet room and dual vanities. The backyard has an oversized cement patio area perfect for entertaining.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 Danforth Court have any available units?
1007 Danforth Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1007 Danforth Court have?
Some of 1007 Danforth Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 Danforth Court currently offering any rent specials?
1007 Danforth Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 Danforth Court pet-friendly?
No, 1007 Danforth Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1007 Danforth Court offer parking?
No, 1007 Danforth Court does not offer parking.
Does 1007 Danforth Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1007 Danforth Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 Danforth Court have a pool?
No, 1007 Danforth Court does not have a pool.
Does 1007 Danforth Court have accessible units?
No, 1007 Danforth Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 Danforth Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1007 Danforth Court does not have units with dishwashers.

