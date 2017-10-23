1007 Danforth Court

Amenities

***MOVE IN SPECIAL! $300 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT WITH 17 MONTH LEASE*** Stunning, renovated 3/2/2 in Mansfield ISD with granite countertops, wood like plank flooring in living areas, and upgraded carpeting in all 3 bedrooms. The large, open concept living area is open to the dining and kitchen as well. The gorgeous kitchen has been updated with fresh white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and custom subway tiled backsplash. The master bedroom provides enough space for oversized furniture and is complete with an in suite master bathroom. The master bath has a stand up shower that can be customized to your decor by adding your own wrap around shower curtain as well as a separate toilet room and dual vanities. The backyard has an oversized cement patio area perfect for entertaining.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.