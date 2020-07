Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Walking distance to AT&T STADIUM and easy access to Hwy 30! This newly remodeled first floor apartment is a must see! Laminate wood flooring throughout the kitchen, bathrooms, living area, and dining area. Appliances are included! This one will not last long. 2 other units in this complex will also be available soon