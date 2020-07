Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities garage media room

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR OPEN CONCEPT Newly Remodeled INCLUDING, paint, flooring, granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms, nice kitchen island, crown molding, Roof replaced 2018, big yard long nice spacious driveway WITH vehicle access to the back yard in a cul-de-sac. 4th bedroom could be a Media Room or Man Cave, 4the bedroom is a converted garage - No garage available.

ListingAgnt is more than 10% owner.