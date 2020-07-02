All apartments in Arlington
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:01 PM

1003 Enfilar Lane

1003 Enfilar Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1003 Enfilar Lane, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This lovely 1,600 SqFt three bedroom, 2 full and 1 half bath town home comes with a two car attached garage including a custom built work bench and custom shelving.

Located at 1003 Enfilar Lane. Arlington, TX 76017

This house has been recently updated to include:
Granite counter tops
New Stainless Steel Appliances
Refinished Cabinetry
Landscaped garden with Irrigation (with corner sitting area)
And over the traditional patio - A Sunsetter Awning for outdoor living
Greenbelt Separating your and the local elementary school.

Inside features laminate wood floors in the common areas, tile in the wet and carpet in all three of the bedrooms.

Rental history and Job References required.

WILL ENTERTAIN 2 YEAR LEASES @ $1,400 per month

1 Month Security Deposit required. ($1,450 security deposit + 1st Months Rent = $2,900 upon move in).

Pets allowed with additional Pet deposit of $200

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 Enfilar Lane have any available units?
1003 Enfilar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1003 Enfilar Lane have?
Some of 1003 Enfilar Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1003 Enfilar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1003 Enfilar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 Enfilar Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1003 Enfilar Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1003 Enfilar Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1003 Enfilar Lane offers parking.
Does 1003 Enfilar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1003 Enfilar Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 Enfilar Lane have a pool?
No, 1003 Enfilar Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1003 Enfilar Lane have accessible units?
No, 1003 Enfilar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 Enfilar Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1003 Enfilar Lane has units with dishwashers.

