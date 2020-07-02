Amenities
This lovely 1,600 SqFt three bedroom, 2 full and 1 half bath town home comes with a two car attached garage including a custom built work bench and custom shelving.
Located at 1003 Enfilar Lane. Arlington, TX 76017
This house has been recently updated to include:
Granite counter tops
New Stainless Steel Appliances
Refinished Cabinetry
Landscaped garden with Irrigation (with corner sitting area)
And over the traditional patio - A Sunsetter Awning for outdoor living
Greenbelt Separating your and the local elementary school.
Inside features laminate wood floors in the common areas, tile in the wet and carpet in all three of the bedrooms.
Rental history and Job References required.
WILL ENTERTAIN 2 YEAR LEASES @ $1,400 per month
1 Month Security Deposit required. ($1,450 security deposit + 1st Months Rent = $2,900 upon move in).
Pets allowed with additional Pet deposit of $200