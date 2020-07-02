Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This lovely 1,600 SqFt three bedroom, 2 full and 1 half bath town home comes with a two car attached garage including a custom built work bench and custom shelving.



Located at 1003 Enfilar Lane. Arlington, TX 76017



This house has been recently updated to include:

Granite counter tops

New Stainless Steel Appliances

Refinished Cabinetry

Landscaped garden with Irrigation (with corner sitting area)

And over the traditional patio - A Sunsetter Awning for outdoor living

Greenbelt Separating your and the local elementary school.



Inside features laminate wood floors in the common areas, tile in the wet and carpet in all three of the bedrooms.



Rental history and Job References required.



WILL ENTERTAIN 2 YEAR LEASES @ $1,400 per month



1 Month Security Deposit required. ($1,450 security deposit + 1st Months Rent = $2,900 upon move in).



Pets allowed with additional Pet deposit of $200