Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities playground pool

Beautiful move in ready, one owner home in La Frontera subdivision with Mansfield schools! Open floor plan offers split bedrooms and large family room with wood burning fire place. Kitchen opens to family room with dining and breakfast bar. Large master bedroom offers bath with garden tub, separate shower and dual sink vanity. Relax in your backyard with a great patio and . Subdivision offers two community pools & playground!