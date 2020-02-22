1324 E Swan Trail

Amenities

Built by Highland Homes, mostly furnished 4 BR-3 full bath 1 story rental is across the street from the park! Still looks new! Hdwd floors almost throughout. Kitchen: amazing quartz counter tops, subway tile splash, gas cooking, stainless applcs, plus is open to the den with stone corner gas fireplace. Split bedrooms - large master. Custom designed over-sized shower in the master bath. More extras: Gas tankless water heater, Harvest Smart Home Tech. Pkg, sprnklr & sec systms, & Fios internet! Good sized back yard. Catch & release pond for the kiddos! Short term, or long term lease available. $50 app fee per tenant over 18 yrs of age.