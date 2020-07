Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse coffee bar concierge 24hr gym pool pool table bbq/grill media room cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking 24hr maintenance alarm system cc payments e-payments game room lobby online portal

Invest in the excitement and energy at Hidden Creek Apartment Homes located in Allen, and just steps away from the 'Flare and Fun' of Watters Creek at Montgomery Farms. As one of the most desirable neighborhoods in the metroplex, Hidden Creek Apartment Homes offer pristine and contemporary living with expansive one, two and three bedroom choices. Relish in the lifestyle that is Hidden Creek, with our distinctive amenity offerings such as gourmet coffee bar, billiard room, relaxing resort style pool as well as direct access to all the exciting Watters Creek's dining, shopping and entertainment venues. A feeling of privilege and satisfaction will accompany your lifestyle that blends convenience and luxury while calling Hidden Creek home.