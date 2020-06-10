964 Park Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

Stunning Grand Home with gorgeous details. Beautiful iron staircase at entry with dramatic windows create a luxurious appeal to this well appointed home. Master and one bedroom downstairs. Three bedrooms up with one secluded with private bath. This home is still sparkly new with only part-time international owners. Stunning kitchen with SS appliances and oversized island. Large utility with attached mud room with easy accessibility from split garages. Plenty of space on second level with large gameroom, attached media room and split bedrooms. This home still feels like new with most spaces never touched. Large backyard offers tons of options for pool or outdoor living. Gorgeous community in the heat of Allen