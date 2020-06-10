All apartments in Allen
Last updated August 2 2019 at 3:02 AM

964 Park Ridge Drive

964 Park Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

964 Park Ridge Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Stunning Grand Home with gorgeous details. Beautiful iron staircase at entry with dramatic windows create a luxurious appeal to this well appointed home. Master and one bedroom downstairs. Three bedrooms up with one secluded with private bath. This home is still sparkly new with only part-time international owners. Stunning kitchen with SS appliances and oversized island. Large utility with attached mud room with easy accessibility from split garages. Plenty of space on second level with large gameroom, attached media room and split bedrooms. This home still feels like new with most spaces never touched. Large backyard offers tons of options for pool or outdoor living. Gorgeous community in the heat of Allen

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 964 Park Ridge Drive have any available units?
964 Park Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 964 Park Ridge Drive have?
Some of 964 Park Ridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 964 Park Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
964 Park Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 964 Park Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 964 Park Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 964 Park Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 964 Park Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 964 Park Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 964 Park Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 964 Park Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 964 Park Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 964 Park Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 964 Park Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 964 Park Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 964 Park Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

