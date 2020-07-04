All apartments in Allen
Last updated August 30 2019 at 6:55 AM

963 Terracotta Drive

963 Terracota Dr · No Longer Available
Location

963 Terracota Dr, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
playground
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
playground
pool
pool table
media room
tennis court
Beautiful and spacious 5 bed 4 bath located in heart of Allen and in the award-winning Allen school district. On a large corner lot in the sought after Waterford Trails Community, this home features hardwood floors, a grand media room with vaulted ceilings and a spacious second floor game room large enough for a ping pong table or pool table. Immaculately kept, the home is in great condition and has had only one owner. NEW ROOF replaced in April 2019. Open backyard with an extended and covered patio. As a part of the Waterford Trails Community, owners will have access to the pool, playground, basketball and tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 963 Terracotta Drive have any available units?
963 Terracotta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 963 Terracotta Drive have?
Some of 963 Terracotta Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 963 Terracotta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
963 Terracotta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 963 Terracotta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 963 Terracotta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 963 Terracotta Drive offer parking?
No, 963 Terracotta Drive does not offer parking.
Does 963 Terracotta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 963 Terracotta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 963 Terracotta Drive have a pool?
Yes, 963 Terracotta Drive has a pool.
Does 963 Terracotta Drive have accessible units?
No, 963 Terracotta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 963 Terracotta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 963 Terracotta Drive has units with dishwashers.

