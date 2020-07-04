963 Terracotta Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pool playground pool table

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court game room playground pool pool table media room tennis court

Beautiful and spacious 5 bed 4 bath located in heart of Allen and in the award-winning Allen school district. On a large corner lot in the sought after Waterford Trails Community, this home features hardwood floors, a grand media room with vaulted ceilings and a spacious second floor game room large enough for a ping pong table or pool table. Immaculately kept, the home is in great condition and has had only one owner. NEW ROOF replaced in April 2019. Open backyard with an extended and covered patio. As a part of the Waterford Trails Community, owners will have access to the pool, playground, basketball and tennis courts.