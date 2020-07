Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely one story custom house located in exemplary Allen ISD. Large kitchen with big island opens to family room. Beautiful high end laminate floor is in the family and all the bedrooms. Corian countertop and designer pattern back splash. Master bedroom features jetted tub and walk in closet. House is clean and move in ready. Close to I-75, Allen premium mall and restaurants.