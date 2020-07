Amenities

Beautifully updated Highland home in heart of Starcreek. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, huge island and stainless appliances. 2 bedrooms and 2 baths down. New carpet, fresh paint, shiny hardwoods. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths up with game and media room. Covered back patio looks on to manicured flower garden, crepe myrtles and magnolias. Starcreek amenities include pool, club house, and shaded tree lined walking paths. Exemplary Allen schools. Near shopping and restaurants.