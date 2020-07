Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Well cared for custom with all the upgrades. Home offers granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, iron spindles, hardwood floors, custom cabinetry, upgraded light and doors, ceiling fans, spacious front porch with two sitting areas, art niches, butlers pantry, built in bookshelves in study, large master suite with jetted tub, media room, access to community pool, greenbelt and more. Available for move in 6-5