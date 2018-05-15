930 Crestmoor Drive

Amenities

Impeccably maintained one-story home in prestigious StarCreek! Enjoy living in complete comfort in this stunning home featuring 3 bedrooms plus study with French doors, 2 baths, open floorplan, no wasted space! Stately hardwood flooring formal dining, study, master bedroom and secondary bedrooms. Chef's kitchen boasts granite counters, stainless steel appliances, transitional white cabinetry, large island and oversized ceramic tile flooring. Secondary bedrooms are split from master, allowing for privacy. Low-maintenance backyard! Close to highly rated schools, area hike and bike trails, numerous restaurant, shopping and entertainment venues.