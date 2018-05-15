All apartments in Allen
Last updated August 10 2019 at 3:20 AM

930 Crestmoor Drive

930 W Crestmoor Dr · No Longer Available
Location

930 W Crestmoor Dr, Allen, TX 75013
Starcreek

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Impeccably maintained one-story home in prestigious StarCreek! Enjoy living in complete comfort in this stunning home featuring 3 bedrooms plus study with French doors, 2 baths, open floorplan, no wasted space! Stately hardwood flooring formal dining, study, master bedroom and secondary bedrooms. Chef's kitchen boasts granite counters, stainless steel appliances, transitional white cabinetry, large island and oversized ceramic tile flooring. Secondary bedrooms are split from master, allowing for privacy. Low-maintenance backyard! Close to highly rated schools, area hike and bike trails, numerous restaurant, shopping and entertainment venues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 Crestmoor Drive have any available units?
930 Crestmoor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 930 Crestmoor Drive have?
Some of 930 Crestmoor Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 930 Crestmoor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
930 Crestmoor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 Crestmoor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 930 Crestmoor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 930 Crestmoor Drive offer parking?
No, 930 Crestmoor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 930 Crestmoor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 930 Crestmoor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 Crestmoor Drive have a pool?
No, 930 Crestmoor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 930 Crestmoor Drive have accessible units?
No, 930 Crestmoor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 930 Crestmoor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 930 Crestmoor Drive has units with dishwashers.

