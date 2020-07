Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage new construction

Brand New! Highly desired neighborhood and floor plan that includes a secondary bedroom on the first floor and a private study with elegant French doors upon entry. Nice size island in the kitchen and an inclusive eat-in breakfast area. The Master suite, third bedroom and spacious game room are located on second floor. Wood flooring throughout the first floor, with gorgeous light tones from the cabinetry and back splash in the kitchen. PETS CASE TO CASE BASIS!