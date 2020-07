Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious three bedroom, two bath. one living, one dining area. plus breakfast room. All tile and laminate floors. Fireplace in living room. Big kitchen and separate utility room. Tons of storage. Walk in closet in Master. Dual vanity sinks. Rear entry garage. covered patio and nice yard. Great location close to schools and shopping.