Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Nice mature area of Allen is a home that is move in ready! Newer paint and clean carpets! 3 bedroom, 2 full baths with 2 car carport and rear entry driveway. The living room is large with room for alot of furniture! The home is convenient to several malls, 75 Expressway, in Allen ISD and is close to Lake Lavon. No pets and no smoking please! Easy to apply online!