915 Valley View Drive
Last updated March 2 2020

915 Valley View Drive

915 Valley View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

915 Valley View Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
***Available 4-1-2020*** Gorgeous Fully Renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with some of the best schools in Texas! Kitchen opens to family room; New carpet; Fresh paint; Bathrooms renovated; New HVAC. No smoking. Pets are considered on a case by case basis and MUST be approved by the owner. A refundable pet deposit of $400 is required. Recent pictures are required. There is a non-refundable background check fee of up to $55 per adult over 18 which must be paid at time of submission. Renters insurance required. Applicants must provide 4 weeks of pay stubs and drivers license.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 Valley View Drive have any available units?
915 Valley View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 915 Valley View Drive have?
Some of 915 Valley View Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 Valley View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
915 Valley View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 Valley View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 915 Valley View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 915 Valley View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 915 Valley View Drive offers parking.
Does 915 Valley View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 915 Valley View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 Valley View Drive have a pool?
No, 915 Valley View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 915 Valley View Drive have accessible units?
No, 915 Valley View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 915 Valley View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 915 Valley View Drive has units with dishwashers.

