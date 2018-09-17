915 Valley View Drive

Amenities
***Available 4-1-2020*** Gorgeous Fully Renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with some of the best schools in Texas! Kitchen opens to family room; New carpet; Fresh paint; Bathrooms renovated; New HVAC. No smoking. Pets are considered on a case by case basis and MUST be approved by the owner. A refundable pet deposit of $400 is required. Recent pictures are required. There is a non-refundable background check fee of up to $55 per adult over 18 which must be paid at time of submission. Renters insurance required. Applicants must provide 4 weeks of pay stubs and drivers license.