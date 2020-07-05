All apartments in Allen
914 Lake Highlands Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

914 Lake Highlands Drive

914 Lake Highlands Drive · No Longer Available
Location

914 Lake Highlands Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Fountain Park

Amenities

Property Amenities
Recently Upgraded: Brand new microwave, dishwasher, oven, granite counter tops and new paint on cabinets in kitchen; new paint inside and out; new flooring; new water faucets and vanities in all rooms; new lighting fixtures; new stain on wood fence. Lovely and spacious home in established Allen neighborhood. Rare to find a 4 bedroom home in this area. Fourth bedroom could also be used as a study or home office. The home features a huge yard with beautiful mature trees, front yard with circle driveway, sprinkler system and storm door. Walking distance to Reed Elementary and Park. Within 1 mile distance to Curtis middle, Lowery freshman center and Allen High. Close to Allen Celebration park, city library, Kroger.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 Lake Highlands Drive have any available units?
914 Lake Highlands Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 914 Lake Highlands Drive have?
Some of 914 Lake Highlands Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 Lake Highlands Drive currently offering any rent specials?
914 Lake Highlands Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Lake Highlands Drive pet-friendly?
No, 914 Lake Highlands Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 914 Lake Highlands Drive offer parking?
No, 914 Lake Highlands Drive does not offer parking.
Does 914 Lake Highlands Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 Lake Highlands Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Lake Highlands Drive have a pool?
No, 914 Lake Highlands Drive does not have a pool.
Does 914 Lake Highlands Drive have accessible units?
No, 914 Lake Highlands Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 914 Lake Highlands Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 914 Lake Highlands Drive has units with dishwashers.

