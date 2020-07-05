914 Lake Highlands Drive

Amenities

Recently Upgraded: Brand new microwave, dishwasher, oven, granite counter tops and new paint on cabinets in kitchen; new paint inside and out; new flooring; new water faucets and vanities in all rooms; new lighting fixtures; new stain on wood fence. Lovely and spacious home in established Allen neighborhood. Rare to find a 4 bedroom home in this area. Fourth bedroom could also be used as a study or home office. The home features a huge yard with beautiful mature trees, front yard with circle driveway, sprinkler system and storm door. Walking distance to Reed Elementary and Park. Within 1 mile distance to Curtis middle, Lowery freshman center and Allen High. Close to Allen Celebration park, city library, Kroger.