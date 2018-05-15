All apartments in Allen
912 Victorian Drive

912 Victorian Drive · No Longer Available
Location

912 Victorian Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Heritage Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3 bedroom 2 full bath Allen home located within Allen ISD and is walking distance to Ford Park, baseball field, and pool. Vinyl wood floors throughout home. 2 large living areas one with wood burning fireplace. Large
skylight in kitchen offers natural light. Utility room with washer and dryer hookups leads to 2 car garage.
Dual sinks, walk in closet, and separate shower in master bathroom. Fenced backyard with open patio area. Currently tenant occupied. Available for new tenant in August.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 Victorian Drive have any available units?
912 Victorian Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 912 Victorian Drive have?
Some of 912 Victorian Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 Victorian Drive currently offering any rent specials?
912 Victorian Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 Victorian Drive pet-friendly?
No, 912 Victorian Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 912 Victorian Drive offer parking?
Yes, 912 Victorian Drive offers parking.
Does 912 Victorian Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 Victorian Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 Victorian Drive have a pool?
Yes, 912 Victorian Drive has a pool.
Does 912 Victorian Drive have accessible units?
No, 912 Victorian Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 912 Victorian Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 912 Victorian Drive has units with dishwashers.

