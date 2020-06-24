904 Lake Highlands Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home With An Open Floor Plan. Home Offers Tile And Wood Laminate Flooring Throughout. Bedrooms Are Spacious With Large Closets. Living Spaces Provide Large Windows For Plenty Of

Natural Light. This House Has Terrific Curb Appeal And The Yard Is Well Manicured With Established Trees. The Back Yard Has A Board On Board Privacy Fence And An Electric Gate. New sliding back door, updated bathroom including tiled shower & tub, as well as fresh paint throughout entire house. Updated kitchen appliances and security system is installed. This Home Is A Must See And Will Not Last Long!