Last updated April 26 2019 at 1:37 AM

904 Lake Highlands Drive

904 Lake Highlands Drive · No Longer Available
Location

904 Lake Highlands Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Fountain Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home With An Open Floor Plan. Home Offers Tile And Wood Laminate Flooring Throughout. Bedrooms Are Spacious With Large Closets. Living Spaces Provide Large Windows For Plenty Of
Natural Light. This House Has Terrific Curb Appeal And The Yard Is Well Manicured With Established Trees. The Back Yard Has A Board On Board Privacy Fence And An Electric Gate. New sliding back door, updated bathroom including tiled shower & tub, as well as fresh paint throughout entire house. Updated kitchen appliances and security system is installed. This Home Is A Must See And Will Not Last Long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 Lake Highlands Drive have any available units?
904 Lake Highlands Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 904 Lake Highlands Drive have?
Some of 904 Lake Highlands Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 Lake Highlands Drive currently offering any rent specials?
904 Lake Highlands Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Lake Highlands Drive pet-friendly?
No, 904 Lake Highlands Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 904 Lake Highlands Drive offer parking?
Yes, 904 Lake Highlands Drive offers parking.
Does 904 Lake Highlands Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 Lake Highlands Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Lake Highlands Drive have a pool?
No, 904 Lake Highlands Drive does not have a pool.
Does 904 Lake Highlands Drive have accessible units?
No, 904 Lake Highlands Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Lake Highlands Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 904 Lake Highlands Drive has units with dishwashers.

