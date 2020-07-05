900 Lake Highlands Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities

One story charmer located on a lushly landscaped corner lot. The family room is spacious with a brick fireplace and is open to the breakfast nook. Bay windows adorn the formal living and guest bedroom. The back patio is covered and overlooks the heavily treed backyard. Owner cleaning carpets prior to move in. Photos coming soon