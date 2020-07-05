All apartments in Allen
Last updated November 20 2019 at 5:41 AM

900 Lake Highlands Drive

900 Lake Highlands Drive · No Longer Available
Location

900 Lake Highlands Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Fountain Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
One story charmer located on a lushly landscaped corner lot. The family room is spacious with a brick fireplace and is open to the breakfast nook. Bay windows adorn the formal living and guest bedroom. The back patio is covered and overlooks the heavily treed backyard. Owner cleaning carpets prior to move in. Photos coming soon

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 Lake Highlands Drive have any available units?
900 Lake Highlands Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 Lake Highlands Drive have?
Some of 900 Lake Highlands Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 Lake Highlands Drive currently offering any rent specials?
900 Lake Highlands Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 Lake Highlands Drive pet-friendly?
No, 900 Lake Highlands Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 900 Lake Highlands Drive offer parking?
No, 900 Lake Highlands Drive does not offer parking.
Does 900 Lake Highlands Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 Lake Highlands Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 Lake Highlands Drive have a pool?
No, 900 Lake Highlands Drive does not have a pool.
Does 900 Lake Highlands Drive have accessible units?
No, 900 Lake Highlands Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 900 Lake Highlands Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 900 Lake Highlands Drive has units with dishwashers.

