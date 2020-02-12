All apartments in Allen
Last updated May 1 2019 at 9:25 PM

867 Llano Drive

867 Llano Drive · No Longer Available
Location

867 Llano Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Garden home on a corner lot, as you enter, you are welcomed with soaring ceilings and iron spindles on the stairway. Home features lovely scraped wood floors and upgraded tile. Great kitchen equipped with gas range oven and granite counters. Cozy study downstairs. Master bedroom has a wall of windows and a lovely window seat. The large bathroom offers separate vanities, garden tub and HUGE walk in closet. Great size secondary bedrooms. Enjoy Cottonwood Creek walking trail linked to neighborhood. FRIDGE INCLUDED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 867 Llano Drive have any available units?
867 Llano Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 867 Llano Drive have?
Some of 867 Llano Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 867 Llano Drive currently offering any rent specials?
867 Llano Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 867 Llano Drive pet-friendly?
No, 867 Llano Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 867 Llano Drive offer parking?
Yes, 867 Llano Drive offers parking.
Does 867 Llano Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 867 Llano Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 867 Llano Drive have a pool?
No, 867 Llano Drive does not have a pool.
Does 867 Llano Drive have accessible units?
No, 867 Llano Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 867 Llano Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 867 Llano Drive has units with dishwashers.

