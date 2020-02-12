867 Llano Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Garden home on a corner lot, as you enter, you are welcomed with soaring ceilings and iron spindles on the stairway. Home features lovely scraped wood floors and upgraded tile. Great kitchen equipped with gas range oven and granite counters. Cozy study downstairs. Master bedroom has a wall of windows and a lovely window seat. The large bathroom offers separate vanities, garden tub and HUGE walk in closet. Great size secondary bedrooms. Enjoy Cottonwood Creek walking trail linked to neighborhood. FRIDGE INCLUDED.