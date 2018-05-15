All apartments in Allen
857 Fountain View Court

857 Fountain View Court · No Longer Available
Location

857 Fountain View Court, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath MOVE-IN READY home for lease in the highly desirable Starcreek subdivision near popular shops at The Village at Allen. This updated and fully remodeled home offers beautiful hardwood floors throughout living and dining areas. Open concept kitchen features all granite countertops, waterfall island, designer backsplash, double oven, gas stovetop, spacious pantry and extended built-in desktop providing extra counter space. Master showcases bay windows with a view of private backyard. Master bath includes separate sinks + vanities, bathtub, oversized shower with dual shower heads and large walk-in closet! Complete with fenced in backyard, this home is perfect and ready for a new tenant!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 857 Fountain View Court have any available units?
857 Fountain View Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 857 Fountain View Court have?
Some of 857 Fountain View Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 857 Fountain View Court currently offering any rent specials?
857 Fountain View Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 857 Fountain View Court pet-friendly?
No, 857 Fountain View Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 857 Fountain View Court offer parking?
Yes, 857 Fountain View Court offers parking.
Does 857 Fountain View Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 857 Fountain View Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 857 Fountain View Court have a pool?
No, 857 Fountain View Court does not have a pool.
Does 857 Fountain View Court have accessible units?
No, 857 Fountain View Court does not have accessible units.
Does 857 Fountain View Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 857 Fountain View Court has units with dishwashers.

