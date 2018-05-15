857 Fountain View Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath MOVE-IN READY home for lease in the highly desirable Starcreek subdivision near popular shops at The Village at Allen. This updated and fully remodeled home offers beautiful hardwood floors throughout living and dining areas. Open concept kitchen features all granite countertops, waterfall island, designer backsplash, double oven, gas stovetop, spacious pantry and extended built-in desktop providing extra counter space. Master showcases bay windows with a view of private backyard. Master bath includes separate sinks + vanities, bathtub, oversized shower with dual shower heads and large walk-in closet! Complete with fenced in backyard, this home is perfect and ready for a new tenant!