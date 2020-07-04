All apartments in Allen
846 Deerfield Road
Last updated May 31 2019 at 6:03 AM

846 Deerfield Road

846 Deerfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

846 Deerfield Road, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool table
garage
media room
This beautiful Darling home in fabulous StarCreek is move in ready! Hardwood floors, plantation shutters and updated lighting. The Gourmet kitchen has custom cabinetry, large island, built in wine frig in the butlers pantry, gas cooktop and includes a refrigerator. Open concept living area with beautiful views of the landscaped backyard. Master and guest bedroom downstairs. A large study with a wall of built ins overlooks the front of the home. Upstairs enjoy the large gameroom with pool table or watch a movie in the adjacent media room. Nice wrap around back patio with ceiling fans to keep the air flowing when entertaining, or move the fun outside with the amazing community amenities at StarCreek!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 846 Deerfield Road have any available units?
846 Deerfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 846 Deerfield Road have?
Some of 846 Deerfield Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 846 Deerfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
846 Deerfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 846 Deerfield Road pet-friendly?
No, 846 Deerfield Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 846 Deerfield Road offer parking?
Yes, 846 Deerfield Road offers parking.
Does 846 Deerfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 846 Deerfield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 846 Deerfield Road have a pool?
No, 846 Deerfield Road does not have a pool.
Does 846 Deerfield Road have accessible units?
No, 846 Deerfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 846 Deerfield Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 846 Deerfield Road has units with dishwashers.

