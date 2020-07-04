846 Deerfield Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool table garage media room

This beautiful Darling home in fabulous StarCreek is move in ready! Hardwood floors, plantation shutters and updated lighting. The Gourmet kitchen has custom cabinetry, large island, built in wine frig in the butlers pantry, gas cooktop and includes a refrigerator. Open concept living area with beautiful views of the landscaped backyard. Master and guest bedroom downstairs. A large study with a wall of built ins overlooks the front of the home. Upstairs enjoy the large gameroom with pool table or watch a movie in the adjacent media room. Nice wrap around back patio with ceiling fans to keep the air flowing when entertaining, or move the fun outside with the amazing community amenities at StarCreek!