Allen, TX
819 Callaway Drive
819 Callaway Drive

Location

819 Callaway Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
Location, Location, location! Beautiful like-brand-new 2 story house with 4BR, 3.5BA + Loft + Covered Patio. Open plan with built-in stainless appliances, large island with granite countertop, tile backsplash, 42 inch upper cabinets & pendant lights in gourmet Kitchen with view of the courtyard. Beautiful Wood flooring throughout & quartz countertops in all baths.Secondary bedroom down with full bath. Beautiful kitchen with quartz countertops, custom hood, and gas cooktop. Second floor master suite with bath and walk - in closet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 Callaway Drive have any available units?
819 Callaway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 819 Callaway Drive have?
Some of 819 Callaway Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 Callaway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
819 Callaway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 Callaway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 819 Callaway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 819 Callaway Drive offer parking?
No, 819 Callaway Drive does not offer parking.
Does 819 Callaway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 819 Callaway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 Callaway Drive have a pool?
No, 819 Callaway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 819 Callaway Drive have accessible units?
No, 819 Callaway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 819 Callaway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 819 Callaway Drive has units with dishwashers.

