Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Well established quiet neighborhood. 3 bedroom plus office (or formal dinning room ). Great curb appeal, open floor plan, spacious kitchen and landscaped back yard with flagstone patio. Wood floor in all common area and ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Convenient location close to shopping center and recreation center. Available on June, 1st. No pets.