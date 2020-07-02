All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 814 Fall Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
814 Fall Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

814 Fall Drive

814 Fall Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

814 Fall Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Cottonwood Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GORGEOUS fully updated home on the cul de sac in a wonderful neighborhood! Open layout with lots of natural lighting from the big windows. Beautiful new laminate and tile flooring on the first floor. Living room has a nice sitting area and boasts of a tile fireplace. Kitchen has SS appliances and granite counter tops. Second living area on the second floor is perfect for entertainment. Master bedroom is split from secondary bedrooms and has a large walk in closet, jetted tub and fully upgraded master bathroom. Secondary bedrooms have large closets and ceiling fans. Backyard has a high fence for privacy and covered patio perfect for relaxation and entertainment. This home is in an exemplary school district!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 Fall Drive have any available units?
814 Fall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 814 Fall Drive have?
Some of 814 Fall Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 Fall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
814 Fall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 Fall Drive pet-friendly?
No, 814 Fall Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 814 Fall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 814 Fall Drive offers parking.
Does 814 Fall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 Fall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 Fall Drive have a pool?
No, 814 Fall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 814 Fall Drive have accessible units?
No, 814 Fall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 814 Fall Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 814 Fall Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary