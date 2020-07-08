All apartments in Allen
813 Callaway Drive

813 Callaway Drive
Location

813 Callaway Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
new construction
NEW BUILD! Beautifully crafted 3-3-2 in Allen with Courtyard View! New Fridge Included! Interior features hard wood flooring in living area with gas stone fireplace. Open concept kitchen with Granite counters and island bar. Stainless steal appliances. Master bedroom on first floor with high ceiling, dual sinks, separate shower and tub walk in closet. 2nd bedroom down stairs with full bathroom. 2nd Living space upstairs, 3rd bedroom upstairs with full bathroom. Exterior features fenced yard, 2 car garage, covered patio on side, Courtyard view in front. New Fencing in back yard, with new access point to back yard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 Callaway Drive have any available units?
813 Callaway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 813 Callaway Drive have?
Some of 813 Callaway Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 Callaway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
813 Callaway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 Callaway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 813 Callaway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 813 Callaway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 813 Callaway Drive offers parking.
Does 813 Callaway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 Callaway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 Callaway Drive have a pool?
No, 813 Callaway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 813 Callaway Drive have accessible units?
No, 813 Callaway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 813 Callaway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 813 Callaway Drive has units with dishwashers.

