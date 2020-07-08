813 Callaway Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage new construction

NEW BUILD! Beautifully crafted 3-3-2 in Allen with Courtyard View! New Fridge Included! Interior features hard wood flooring in living area with gas stone fireplace. Open concept kitchen with Granite counters and island bar. Stainless steal appliances. Master bedroom on first floor with high ceiling, dual sinks, separate shower and tub walk in closet. 2nd bedroom down stairs with full bathroom. 2nd Living space upstairs, 3rd bedroom upstairs with full bathroom. Exterior features fenced yard, 2 car garage, covered patio on side, Courtyard view in front. New Fencing in back yard, with new access point to back yard!