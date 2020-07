Amenities

4 Bedrooms, 2 living areas, 2 bathrooms and a half bath. Island kitchen with granite counters, large walk in Pantry. Plenty of cabinets! Hardwoods throughout! Nice size rooms and private master bedroom. Huge back yard and covered patio! Extra covered parking with an oversized carport! Terrific Allen Schools, Ford Middle school and Allen High! Clean and ready for immediate occupancy. This is a nice and well kept property and must see!