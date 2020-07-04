All apartments in Allen
Last updated May 22 2019 at 1:55 AM

809 Otto Drive

809 Otto Drive · No Longer Available
Location

809 Otto Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Brand new construction. Will be available at the end of June. This elegant home is truly remarkable inside and out! With 3 bedrooms and a gameroom you have plenty of space to entertain. Features include crisp white cabinets, upgraded granite countertops, gourmet kitchen with island, low-e double pane vinyl windows provide plenty of natural lighting throughout home, beautiful wood floor throughout bottom floor, and gorgeous master suite upstairs! Do not forget about the community amenities; community clubhouse, resort-style pool, wooded walking and jogging trails, fitness center and so much more. All this home needs is you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Otto Drive have any available units?
809 Otto Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 Otto Drive have?
Some of 809 Otto Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Otto Drive currently offering any rent specials?
809 Otto Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Otto Drive pet-friendly?
No, 809 Otto Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 809 Otto Drive offer parking?
Yes, 809 Otto Drive offers parking.
Does 809 Otto Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Otto Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Otto Drive have a pool?
Yes, 809 Otto Drive has a pool.
Does 809 Otto Drive have accessible units?
No, 809 Otto Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Otto Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 Otto Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

