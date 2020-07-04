809 Otto Drive

Amenities
Brand new construction. Will be available at the end of June. This elegant home is truly remarkable inside and out! With 3 bedrooms and a gameroom you have plenty of space to entertain. Features include crisp white cabinets, upgraded granite countertops, gourmet kitchen with island, low-e double pane vinyl windows provide plenty of natural lighting throughout home, beautiful wood floor throughout bottom floor, and gorgeous master suite upstairs! Do not forget about the community amenities; community clubhouse, resort-style pool, wooded walking and jogging trails, fitness center and so much more. All this home needs is you!