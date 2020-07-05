806 Water Oak Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room

Immaculate 5 bdrm+Study house on a corner lot in highly desirable neighborhood, with functional floorplan & large bdrms that accommodate any family size. Bright home with vaulted ceilings, large kitchen with island, lots of cabinets, all with fresh paint. Huge master suite with a large bath and walk-in closet, along with two bdrms, & a game room on the 2nd floor. Huge guest room, acts like a second master downstairs. Backyard has a large covered patio, and plenty of open area to play. Water softener, radiant barrier, 16+ Seer AC, designer carpet on stairs are few upgrades to mention. Facing pond & fountain, this 1 owner house has been kept exceptionally clean & updated. Walking distance to Chandler elementary