Allen, TX
806 Water Oak Drive
Last updated August 3 2019 at 5:21 AM

806 Water Oak Drive

806 Water Oak Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

806 Water Oak Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
Immaculate 5 bdrm+Study house on a corner lot in highly desirable neighborhood, with functional floorplan & large bdrms that accommodate any family size. Bright home with vaulted ceilings, large kitchen with island, lots of cabinets, all with fresh paint. Huge master suite with a large bath and walk-in closet, along with two bdrms, & a game room on the 2nd floor. Huge guest room, acts like a second master downstairs. Backyard has a large covered patio, and plenty of open area to play. Water softener, radiant barrier, 16+ Seer AC, designer carpet on stairs are few upgrades to mention. Facing pond & fountain, this 1 owner house has been kept exceptionally clean & updated. Walking distance to Chandler elementary

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

