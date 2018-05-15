All apartments in Allen
804 Amber Court
804 Amber Court

804 Amber Court · No Longer Available
Location

804 Amber Court, Allen, TX 75002
Bethany Ridge Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love the curb appeal of this home and it's rear entry garage, landscaping and mature trees. Marble flooring is in the common areas. Kitchen remodel with resurfaced cabinets, granite countertops, breakfast bar, and kitchen island. It's all open to the cozy living area. The bathrooms have grey tile, granite, and glass tile accents. All of the bedrooms have nice size closets. The backyard has a large porch with a wooden privacy fence that is great for bar-b-q's. Great school district and walking distance to the park, supermarket and rec center. Refrigerator included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 Amber Court have any available units?
804 Amber Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 804 Amber Court have?
Some of 804 Amber Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 Amber Court currently offering any rent specials?
804 Amber Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Amber Court pet-friendly?
No, 804 Amber Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 804 Amber Court offer parking?
Yes, 804 Amber Court offers parking.
Does 804 Amber Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 Amber Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Amber Court have a pool?
No, 804 Amber Court does not have a pool.
Does 804 Amber Court have accessible units?
No, 804 Amber Court does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Amber Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 804 Amber Court has units with dishwashers.

