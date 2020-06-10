803 Big Bend Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace game room

Gorgeous and adorable home at the much sought after Bethany Ridge estate! Beautiful family room has a fireplace and wired for surround sound. Clean and well maintained. Kitchen has an Island, Stainless steel appliances and an inviting breakfast nook. Formal dining room with beautiful light fixtures. Master Bedroom on Level 1 with huge closet space. A good sized bonus Game room, can be used as an extra bedroom. Private Wooden fence. Located in a nice area with easy access to highway 75 and several facilities.