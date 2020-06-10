All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 803 Big Bend Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
803 Big Bend Drive
Last updated June 29 2019 at 10:10 AM

803 Big Bend Drive

803 Big Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

803 Big Bend Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Bethany Ridge Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Gorgeous and adorable home at the much sought after Bethany Ridge estate! Beautiful family room has a fireplace and wired for surround sound. Clean and well maintained. Kitchen has an Island, Stainless steel appliances and an inviting breakfast nook. Formal dining room with beautiful light fixtures. Master Bedroom on Level 1 with huge closet space. A good sized bonus Game room, can be used as an extra bedroom. Private Wooden fence. Located in a nice area with easy access to highway 75 and several facilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 Big Bend Drive have any available units?
803 Big Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 803 Big Bend Drive have?
Some of 803 Big Bend Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 Big Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
803 Big Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 Big Bend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 803 Big Bend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 803 Big Bend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 803 Big Bend Drive offers parking.
Does 803 Big Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 803 Big Bend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 Big Bend Drive have a pool?
No, 803 Big Bend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 803 Big Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 803 Big Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 803 Big Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 803 Big Bend Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary