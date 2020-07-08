All apartments in Allen
802 Linda Court
802 Linda Court

802 Linda Court · No Longer Available
Location

802 Linda Court, Allen, TX 75002
Bethany Ridge Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
SPACE~NATURAL LIGHT~BIG YARD That is what you will find in this 3 bedroom~2.5 bath, Study Rm downstairs~ dedicated study house AS WELL AS a GREAT upstairs space for kids or guests. This former model home boasts big rooms, tall ceilings, LOTS of windows and a yard size hard to find in Allen. With almost a quarter of an acre, both front and back yards provide kids and pets alike plenty of play area or perhaps a new pool. Being located in a cul de sac and no THRU traffic is an asset many families treasure. The house has new carpet throughout, newer AC units ~2011 and 2015~ Roof 2018, fresh paint! (landlord will mow the lawn)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 Linda Court have any available units?
802 Linda Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 802 Linda Court have?
Some of 802 Linda Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 Linda Court currently offering any rent specials?
802 Linda Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 Linda Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 802 Linda Court is pet friendly.
Does 802 Linda Court offer parking?
No, 802 Linda Court does not offer parking.
Does 802 Linda Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 Linda Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 Linda Court have a pool?
Yes, 802 Linda Court has a pool.
Does 802 Linda Court have accessible units?
No, 802 Linda Court does not have accessible units.
Does 802 Linda Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 802 Linda Court has units with dishwashers.

