802 Linda Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

SPACE~NATURAL LIGHT~BIG YARD That is what you will find in this 3 bedroom~2.5 bath, Study Rm downstairs~ dedicated study house AS WELL AS a GREAT upstairs space for kids or guests. This former model home boasts big rooms, tall ceilings, LOTS of windows and a yard size hard to find in Allen. With almost a quarter of an acre, both front and back yards provide kids and pets alike plenty of play area or perhaps a new pool. Being located in a cul de sac and no THRU traffic is an asset many families treasure. The house has new carpet throughout, newer AC units ~2011 and 2015~ Roof 2018, fresh paint! (landlord will mow the lawn)