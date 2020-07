Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Excellent home. Wooden floor in Living room, Kitchen has island. Master Bath with Jetted Tub. Backyard with covered patio and a Shed with AC Unit. Drive way has covered parking space. Lots of storage space. Located in nice neighbor hood, Formal Dining room. Home is available for lease from Jun 5th. Currently occupied with tenants. Virtual tours available. Pets are welcome ($450 refundable per pet). Apply at VPRealtyServices.com