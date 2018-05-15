745 Meadow Mead Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Fully renovated home ready for immediate move in next door to acclaimed ALLEN ISD Schools (walk around the corner to Elementary). Great Open concept home with brand new everything! Large back yard with decking and pergola perfect for entertaining and family dinners outside! Dogs allowed on case by case(No Cats). No carpet throughout great for dogs, kids, or both! Property manager is local and will promptly handle any issues if they arise. Contact listing agent for application instructions or direct through Cozy.co - if credit score is lower than 650 please provide written explanation for full consideration. TREC Lease to be completed by Listing agent as needed.