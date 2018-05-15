All apartments in Allen
Last updated June 29 2019 at 6:16 AM

745 Meadow Mead Drive

745 Meadow Mead Drive · No Longer Available
Location

745 Meadow Mead Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Fully renovated home ready for immediate move in next door to acclaimed ALLEN ISD Schools (walk around the corner to Elementary). Great Open concept home with brand new everything! Large back yard with decking and pergola perfect for entertaining and family dinners outside! Dogs allowed on case by case(No Cats). No carpet throughout great for dogs, kids, or both! Property manager is local and will promptly handle any issues if they arise. Contact listing agent for application instructions or direct through Cozy.co - if credit score is lower than 650 please provide written explanation for full consideration. TREC Lease to be completed by Listing agent as needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 745 Meadow Mead Drive have any available units?
745 Meadow Mead Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 745 Meadow Mead Drive have?
Some of 745 Meadow Mead Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 745 Meadow Mead Drive currently offering any rent specials?
745 Meadow Mead Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 Meadow Mead Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 745 Meadow Mead Drive is pet friendly.
Does 745 Meadow Mead Drive offer parking?
No, 745 Meadow Mead Drive does not offer parking.
Does 745 Meadow Mead Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 745 Meadow Mead Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 Meadow Mead Drive have a pool?
No, 745 Meadow Mead Drive does not have a pool.
Does 745 Meadow Mead Drive have accessible units?
No, 745 Meadow Mead Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 745 Meadow Mead Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 745 Meadow Mead Drive has units with dishwashers.

