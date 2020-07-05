All apartments in Allen
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

745 Cheyenne Drive

745 Cheyenne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

745 Cheyenne Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful house in a quiet neighborhood. Brand new wooden floors. Brand new Granite and backsplash. Brand new light fixture. Brand new paint interior and exterior. Brand new carpets in bedrooms. Completely remodelled. Excellent kitchen with bay window sitting. Formal Living room, Dining room and Large living room. Beautiful Master bedroom with Jacuzzi and separate bath area. Well maintained house with separate utility room . Nice backyard with private fence, spacious. Garage door opener with 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 745 Cheyenne Drive have any available units?
745 Cheyenne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 745 Cheyenne Drive have?
Some of 745 Cheyenne Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 745 Cheyenne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
745 Cheyenne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 Cheyenne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 745 Cheyenne Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 745 Cheyenne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 745 Cheyenne Drive offers parking.
Does 745 Cheyenne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 745 Cheyenne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 Cheyenne Drive have a pool?
No, 745 Cheyenne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 745 Cheyenne Drive have accessible units?
No, 745 Cheyenne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 745 Cheyenne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 745 Cheyenne Drive has units with dishwashers.

