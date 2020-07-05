745 Cheyenne Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful house in a quiet neighborhood. Brand new wooden floors. Brand new Granite and backsplash. Brand new light fixture. Brand new paint interior and exterior. Brand new carpets in bedrooms. Completely remodelled. Excellent kitchen with bay window sitting. Formal Living room, Dining room and Large living room. Beautiful Master bedroom with Jacuzzi and separate bath area. Well maintained house with separate utility room . Nice backyard with private fence, spacious. Garage door opener with 2 car garage.