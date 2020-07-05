743 Fairlawn Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

LEASE this UPDATED Home with GREAT SWIMMING POOL . High End Counter tops make this kitchen unique, the Wood Tile Floors are stunning and low maintenance. Almost every feature in this home is recently updated. Custom lighting, windows, flooring, Wide iron staircase, marble fireplace, exposed wood ceiling beams, granite counter tops, all new appliances, remodeled bathrooms & kitchen. The Master Bedroom is Huge and Master Bath is a MUST SEE with Large Shower with Glass Barn Doors and Hollywood Bathtub.

Includes Washer, Dryer and Fridge...Move in Ready.

Note: Pool-Spa Heater is not working currently.