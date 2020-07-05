All apartments in Allen
Last updated July 17 2019 at 2:59 AM

743 Fairlawn Street

743 Fairlawn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

743 Fairlawn Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
LEASE this UPDATED Home with GREAT SWIMMING POOL . High End Counter tops make this kitchen unique, the Wood Tile Floors are stunning and low maintenance. Almost every feature in this home is recently updated. Custom lighting, windows, flooring, Wide iron staircase, marble fireplace, exposed wood ceiling beams, granite counter tops, all new appliances, remodeled bathrooms & kitchen. The Master Bedroom is Huge and Master Bath is a MUST SEE with Large Shower with Glass Barn Doors and Hollywood Bathtub.
Includes Washer, Dryer and Fridge...Move in Ready.
Note: Pool-Spa Heater is not working currently.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 743 Fairlawn Street have any available units?
743 Fairlawn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 743 Fairlawn Street have?
Some of 743 Fairlawn Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 743 Fairlawn Street currently offering any rent specials?
743 Fairlawn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 743 Fairlawn Street pet-friendly?
No, 743 Fairlawn Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 743 Fairlawn Street offer parking?
Yes, 743 Fairlawn Street offers parking.
Does 743 Fairlawn Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 743 Fairlawn Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 743 Fairlawn Street have a pool?
Yes, 743 Fairlawn Street has a pool.
Does 743 Fairlawn Street have accessible units?
No, 743 Fairlawn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 743 Fairlawn Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 743 Fairlawn Street has units with dishwashers.

