715 Cottonwood Bend Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

WOW, WOW, WOW. YOU FOUND IT! LOVELY open floor plan, VAULTED CEILINGS, upgraded fixtures. Lots of updates, wood flooring, recently painted, etc. BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN with tons of cabinets, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, big island, window seat and much more. Second living area could be used as a study. ADORABLE MASTER SUITE with separate tub and shower, walk in closet. GORGEOUS COVERED PATIO with gas line for grill. GREAT LOCATION. YOU WILL LOVE THIS HOME!

Pets are considered in a case by case basis and a pet deposit will apply.