Last updated September 6 2019 at 10:42 AM

715 Cottonwood Bend Drive

715 Cottonwood Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

715 Cottonwood Bend Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WOW, WOW, WOW. YOU FOUND IT! LOVELY open floor plan, VAULTED CEILINGS, upgraded fixtures. Lots of updates, wood flooring, recently painted, etc. BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN with tons of cabinets, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, big island, window seat and much more. Second living area could be used as a study. ADORABLE MASTER SUITE with separate tub and shower, walk in closet. GORGEOUS COVERED PATIO with gas line for grill. GREAT LOCATION. YOU WILL LOVE THIS HOME!
Pets are considered in a case by case basis and a pet deposit will apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Cottonwood Bend Drive have any available units?
715 Cottonwood Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 Cottonwood Bend Drive have?
Some of 715 Cottonwood Bend Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Cottonwood Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
715 Cottonwood Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Cottonwood Bend Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 715 Cottonwood Bend Drive is pet friendly.
Does 715 Cottonwood Bend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 715 Cottonwood Bend Drive offers parking.
Does 715 Cottonwood Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 Cottonwood Bend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Cottonwood Bend Drive have a pool?
No, 715 Cottonwood Bend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 715 Cottonwood Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 715 Cottonwood Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Cottonwood Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 715 Cottonwood Bend Drive has units with dishwashers.

