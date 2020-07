Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Month to month for well qualified, new paint,carpet,bathrooms, windows, siding. Downstairs master with bedrooms and office up. Wonderful pergola in the backyard to use for entertaining or just relaxing. $45 app fee per adult,TREC App FULLY COMPLETED, 2 months of pay stub & bank statements, photo ID, credit auth. Foreclosure and bankruptcies considered with explanation and 2x deposit. See documents for details on submitting prospective tenant.