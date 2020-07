Amenities

dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Beautiful house with an amazing pool with an outdoor sitting area. This home is perfect for entertaining and lots family fun. Property has brand new floor and painting, 4 rooms and 3.5 bathroom with a very nice and large play room and a lot of natural light. Has a 3 car garage and its located in a prestigious residential area.