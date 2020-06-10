707 Baldwin Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage

Exquisite home!!! Gorgeous Drees home. Suncreek subdivision - Plano Schools. This home has been freshly updated throughout. New carpet. 5 bedrooms and 4 baths. Huge upstairs game room optional for a bedroom; Office with an additional upstairs private room for ????Downstairs guest bedroom with newly updated full bath; Beautiful open kitchen - granite counter tops - lots of room - lots of cabinets and counter tops. Open to dining area and den with fireplace. Walk in pantry. Laundry room has room for freezer as well as additional sink and an additional gas cook top!!!! Wow. Window coverings. Large back yard. Covered patio. Vaulted ceiling.Study with built in book shelves. Absolutely wonderful home.