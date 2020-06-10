All apartments in Allen
Allen, TX
707 Baldwin Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

707 Baldwin Court

707 Baldwin Court · No Longer Available
Location

707 Baldwin Court, Allen, TX 75013
Suncreek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Exquisite home!!! Gorgeous Drees home. Suncreek subdivision - Plano Schools. This home has been freshly updated throughout. New carpet. 5 bedrooms and 4 baths. Huge upstairs game room optional for a bedroom; Office with an additional upstairs private room for ????Downstairs guest bedroom with newly updated full bath; Beautiful open kitchen - granite counter tops - lots of room - lots of cabinets and counter tops. Open to dining area and den with fireplace. Walk in pantry. Laundry room has room for freezer as well as additional sink and an additional gas cook top!!!! Wow. Window coverings. Large back yard. Covered patio. Vaulted ceiling.Study with built in book shelves. Absolutely wonderful home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 Baldwin Court have any available units?
707 Baldwin Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 707 Baldwin Court have?
Some of 707 Baldwin Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 Baldwin Court currently offering any rent specials?
707 Baldwin Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 Baldwin Court pet-friendly?
No, 707 Baldwin Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 707 Baldwin Court offer parking?
Yes, 707 Baldwin Court offers parking.
Does 707 Baldwin Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 Baldwin Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 Baldwin Court have a pool?
No, 707 Baldwin Court does not have a pool.
Does 707 Baldwin Court have accessible units?
No, 707 Baldwin Court does not have accessible units.
Does 707 Baldwin Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 707 Baldwin Court has units with dishwashers.

