Amenities

granite counters garage fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful and bright family home in desirable Allen ISD. 4 bed, 2.1 bath with versatile floorplan. The kitchen features granite and backsplash with plenty of cabinet and island storage. Large downstairs en suite master filled with natural light. Dual sinks and separate shower. The backyard is a perfect place to be outdoors, complete with a sitting area under the arbor.Easy commute to shopping,park and highway 75.