705 Bray Central Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

705 Bray Central Dr

705 Bray Central Drive · No Longer Available
Location

705 Bray Central Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Allen 2/2 $1400 w/Fitness center, Business center - Property Id: 23281

PLEASE CONTACT BEFORE APPLYING. If you wish to apply please call Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch directly at 972-748-3705 for instructions on how to apply.

Allen unit Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Private detached garages($85/mo), Carports,
W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Private patios/balconies, Intrusion alarms, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705 or **** Email, Call, or Text anytime. Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/23281
Property Id 23281

(RLNE5818629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Bray Central Dr have any available units?
705 Bray Central Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 705 Bray Central Dr have?
Some of 705 Bray Central Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 Bray Central Dr currently offering any rent specials?
705 Bray Central Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Bray Central Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 705 Bray Central Dr is pet friendly.
Does 705 Bray Central Dr offer parking?
Yes, 705 Bray Central Dr offers parking.
Does 705 Bray Central Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 Bray Central Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Bray Central Dr have a pool?
Yes, 705 Bray Central Dr has a pool.
Does 705 Bray Central Dr have accessible units?
No, 705 Bray Central Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Bray Central Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 705 Bray Central Dr has units with dishwashers.

