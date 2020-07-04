705 Bray Central Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport gym parking pool garage internet access

Allen 2/2 $1400 w/Fitness center, Business center - Property Id: 23281



PLEASE CONTACT BEFORE APPLYING. If you wish to apply please call Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch directly at 972-748-3705 for instructions on how to apply.



Allen unit Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Private detached garages($85/mo), Carports,

W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Private patios/balconies, Intrusion alarms, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet



This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705 or **** Email, Call, or Text anytime. Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/23281

Property Id 23281



(RLNE5818629)