704 Sunny Slope Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 01/01/19 HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING NOW, BUT IS OCCUPIED. AVAILABLE MOVE-IN DATE 2-1-2019. FOR SALE $245,000. POSSIBLE RENT-TO-OWN. GARAGE IS 1.5 AND CAN FIT TWO SMALL CARS. OVERSIZED BACKYARD WITH 2 GATES IN FENCE. COZY HOME BOASTING 1,450 S.F. IN ALLEN. HOME IS 3/2/2. FULLY RENOVATED & UPDATED. THE FOLLOWING ARE ALL NEW ITEMS: PLUMBING AND VALVES IN WALLS, SHEETROCK IN AREAS, PAINT, 6" BASEBOARDS, CEILING FANS, MAPLE CABINETS WITH 1 36" OVER GALLEY COUNTERTOP AND 2 OVER FRIG, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, UNDER-THE-COUNTER STAINLESS STEEL SINK, WHIRLPOOL DISHWASHER AND FLAT-TOP STOVE ALL DIGITAL GARBAGE DISPOSAL, BATHFITTERS SHOWER IN GUEST, ENERGY EFFICIENT COMMODES, MIRRORS, 6-PANEL DOORS, DOOR KNOBS AND HINGES, PAINT 1 YEAR OLD, NEW AC, FURNACE AND THERMOSTAT, ROOF WITH RIDGE VENT, FULLY INSULATED SIDING WITH VENTS TO ROOF, STAINED BRICK ON OUTSIDE, POST FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW PAINT 1 YEAR AGO INSIDE; FULLY GUTTERED WITH EXTRA DOWNSPOUTS, FULL PORCELAIN TILE FLOORS WITH BEAUTIFUL INSERTS IN DOORWAYS, PARTIAL NEW FENCE AND 2 GATES (1 NEW), NEW STORAGE UNIT FRESHLY PAINTED. OUTSIDE DECK FORMER TENANTS BUILT & NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR FIXING ANYTHING RELATED TO IT, LANDSCAPING & FAUX WOOD BLINDS. BLIND IN GLASS DOUBLE FRENCH DOORS TO PATIO. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM CAN FIT KING-SIZE SUITE OF FURNITURE, LARGE LINEN CLOSET, . ONE OF A FEW HOMES WITH GARAGE THAT CAN FIT 2 SMALL CARS CALLED A 1.5. DOES INCLUDE BLACK FRIG. (NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR FIXING). FRONT ENTRY. MUST SIGN LANDSCAPE AGREEMENT TO INCLUDE FOLLOWING CITY OF ALLEN WATER RESTRICTIONS & YARD MAINTENANCE INCLUDING TREES AND BUSHES ON SIDE OF HOME, WATERING 2X A WEEK ACCORDING TO SCHEDULE (THIS WILL BE CHECKED). CAN DISCUSS DOGS, BUT WILL BE ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT OF $300 NONREFUNDABLE. SERIOUS APPLICANTS ONLY. APPLICATION MUST ACCOMPANY THE DEPOSIT & 1ST MONTH'S RENT. IF APPROVED, DEPOSIT WILL BE DEPOSITED. 1ST MONTHS RENT DEPOSITED UPON MOVE-IN & MUST HAVE PROOF OF RENTER'S INSURANCE. AVAILABLE ON THE JANUARY 1, 2019 OR LATER; CAN WAIT



(RLNE4542388)