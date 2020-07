Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

A wonderful lease home in East Allen in a great neighborhood situated on the edge of Parker and Lucas, Texas on an interior quiet street. Beautiful laminate floors and fresh paint and newer carpet in bedrooms and closets. Updated lighting, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances as well. Also has a newer fence and storage shed in nice sized backyard with trees. Floor plan is open with great natural light too! The neighborhood offers a one and half acre pond with lighted fountains.