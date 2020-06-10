Great Property with loads of updates including gorgeous laminated wood floors through out fresh paint and new roof. If you are looking for a home with character in an established area than this one is it. Located on a large lot with Mature trees. Large family room with brick fireplace as the focal point. Kitchen features updated cabinets with with appliances that include a Double oven and build in microwave. Spacious Master suite with updated walk in shower and vanity. Great house that is Ready for move in! Great Property with loads of updates including gorgeous laminated wood floors through out fresh paint and new roof. If you are looking for a home with character in an established area than this one is it. Located on a large lot with Mature trees. Large family room with brick fireplace as the focal point. Kitchen features dark cabinets with with appliances that include a Double oven and build in microwave. Spacious Master suite with updated walk in shower and vanity. Great house that is Ready for move in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 700 Bush Dr have any available units?
700 Bush Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 Bush Dr have?
Some of 700 Bush Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Bush Dr currently offering any rent specials?
700 Bush Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.