700 Bush Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven recently renovated Property Amenities

Great Property with loads of updates including gorgeous laminated wood floors through out fresh paint and new roof. If you are looking for a home with character in an established area than this one is it. Located on a large lot with Mature trees. Large family room with brick fireplace as the focal point. Kitchen features updated cabinets with with appliances that include a Double oven and build in microwave. Spacious Master suite with updated walk in shower and vanity. Great house that is Ready for move in!

