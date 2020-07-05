Amenities

656 Autumn Oaks Drive, Allen, TX 75002 - 4 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dawn Phipps, Dash, (469) 570-9994. Available from: 05/04/2020. Pets: Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. This is a fully furnished VACATION rental with Junior Olympic sized pool and spa! $$1500 Per week $190 per night plus Fabulous 3000 sq ft resort home pool/spa!! Ping pong table and air hockey guarantee your kids will have a blast! Allen 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths $189 per night Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home, located w/n minutes of sporting events outlet malls and downtown Dallas; beautiful pool in the backyard! Minutes away from Plano, Frisco, Addison, McKinney, and Richardson. Master w/ ensuite bath down, 3 bedrooms & full bath and huge 2nd play/living area w/ TV upstairs for kids, while adults gather downstairs. Languish in the amazing Olympic size pool never closes! Then Enjoy a glass of champagne in the fabulous spa! *Events allowed w/ prior discussion! The space Magnificent Resort style home with the best swimming pool in town with a huge patio and lounging in the sun for 12+. It's as close you can get to paradise without hitting the beach. Ping pong table and air hockey guarantee your kids will have a blast! Guest access Entire 3000 sq foot home! Including private pool and spa which never closes! Plus there’s a 2 car garage for use as needed. Interaction with guests As little or as often as guests desire, or as needed. Available on email and text 24/7 to provide highest level of customer service possible! Other things to note US Military Discount offered! Please No smoking anywhere on the property! [ Published 3-Jul-20 / ID 3530470 ]