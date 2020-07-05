All apartments in Allen
Last updated July 3 2020 at 12:11 PM

656 Autumn Oaks Drive

656 Autumn Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

656 Autumn Oaks Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Cottonwood Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
hot tub
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
656 Autumn Oaks Drive, Allen, TX 75002 - 4 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dawn Phipps, Dash, (469) 570-9994. Available from: 05/04/2020. Pets: Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. This is a fully furnished VACATION rental with Junior Olympic sized pool and spa! $$1500 Per week $190 per night plus Fabulous 3000 sq ft resort home pool/spa!! Ping pong table and air hockey guarantee your kids will have a blast! Allen 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths $189 per night Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home, located w/n minutes of sporting events outlet malls and downtown Dallas; beautiful pool in the backyard! Minutes away from Plano, Frisco, Addison, McKinney, and Richardson. Master w/ ensuite bath down, 3 bedrooms & full bath and huge 2nd play/living area w/ TV upstairs for kids, while adults gather downstairs. Languish in the amazing Olympic size pool never closes! Then Enjoy a glass of champagne in the fabulous spa! *Events allowed w/ prior discussion! The space Magnificent Resort style home with the best swimming pool in town with a huge patio and lounging in the sun for 12+. It's as close you can get to paradise without hitting the beach. Ping pong table and air hockey guarantee your kids will have a blast! Guest access Entire 3000 sq foot home! Including private pool and spa which never closes! Plus there’s a 2 car garage for use as needed. Interaction with guests As little or as often as guests desire, or as needed. Available on email and text 24/7 to provide highest level of customer service possible! Other things to note US Military Discount offered! Please No smoking anywhere on the property! [ Published 3-Jul-20 / ID 3530470 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 656 Autumn Oaks Drive have any available units?
656 Autumn Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 656 Autumn Oaks Drive have?
Some of 656 Autumn Oaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 656 Autumn Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
656 Autumn Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 656 Autumn Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 656 Autumn Oaks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 656 Autumn Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 656 Autumn Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 656 Autumn Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 656 Autumn Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 656 Autumn Oaks Drive have a pool?
Yes, 656 Autumn Oaks Drive has a pool.
Does 656 Autumn Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 656 Autumn Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 656 Autumn Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 656 Autumn Oaks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

